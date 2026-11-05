undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Auxiliary Seeks $100K For Healthcare Scholarships
By Door County Pulse,5 days ago
Door County Medical Center (DCMC) Auxiliary has launched its 2026 campaign to fund scholarships for Door County and Algoma high school graduates pursuing healthcare careers; prior graduates enrolled in healthcare-related programs; and DCMC employees continuing through healthcare education. As of mid-October, $35,000 has been raised for this year’s campaign. Organizers...
1