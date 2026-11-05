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Registration is Open For The 2026 Boat Parade
5 days ago
Registration for the 2026 Fort Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce Boat Parade is now open. The cost is $40 for non-commercial boats and $75 for a sponsored boat. REGISTER HERE. Decorate your boat with dazzling lights and festive decorations, and join the procession of beautifully adorned vessels. Show off your creativity and holiday spirit as you sail through the bay, spreading joy and cheer to all who watch. It’s a wonderful opportunity to be a part of a cherished community tradition and make lasting memories.
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