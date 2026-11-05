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Veterans By the Numbers
5 days ago
From the nation to Wisconsin to Door County, a statistical portrait of those who served. Veterans Day honors those who have served in the U.S. armed forces. But who are the veterans living among us today? How many are there, how old are they, and how is their population changing? A look at the numbers, from the nation to Wisconsin to Door County, offers a portrait of those whose military service is behind them, but whose stories continue.