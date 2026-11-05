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A Season of Growth at Horseshoe Bay Farms
By Door County Pulse,5 days ago
As the season comes to a close at Horseshoe Bay Farms, we reflect on a year of welcoming visitors to the historic grounds. What was once a large agricultural operation has evolved into a historic property dedicated to preservation, education, and community engagement. Today, our goal is to share that history with visitors while continuing to find new ways to bring the farm to life.