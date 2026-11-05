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Wilson's Broken-Ribs Story Is Unconfirmed, and Week 8 Shows No Usage Drop
By AI-assisted,5 days ago
Reggie Virgil's description of a teammate diving through broken ribs is a reason to check Michael Wilson's practice tags and Week 9 designation. It is not evidence of a limitation. The press conference never names the player, and "Mike" is an inference: Michael Wilson (#14) is the only Mike on the depth chart. The stat lines below do not show a player whose usage has been capped, which is the first thing a bettor or fantasy manager should weigh before reacting to a rookie's account of a teammate's pain.