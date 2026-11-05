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Pooh Letters
5 days ago
(From left) Door County Library Director Dominic Frandrup and helper Bodin Fulwiler prepare to send a special delivery letter to Pooh Corner in Hartfield, England, at the Sturgeon Bay Post Office on Oct. 28. More than 130 letters from children throughout Door County were collected for the Letters to Pooh project, part of the Friends of Door County Libraries’ Winnie-Pooh-Looza celebration marking the 100th anniversary of A. A. Milne’s classic Winnie-the-Pooh storybook. Submitted.