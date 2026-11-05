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Sevastopol School Board Member Named Board Member Of The Year
By Door County Pulse,5 days ago
Sevastopol School Board member Sue Todey (right) was named board member of the year by the Wisconsin Rural School Alliance (WRSA), as presented by the WRSA President-Elect Jesse Brinkman (left). The Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB) also celebrated Todey’s award on its Facebook page, recognizing her two decades on the Sevastopol School Board and her 16 years of WASB leadership. “Drawing on her rich background as a classroom teacher, counselor, central office administrator and DPI consultant, she has been an unwavering voice for rural schools at the local, state and national levels,” the WASB post said. “Please join us in honoring Sue for this exceptional achievement and thanking her for her decades of service to Wisconsin’s students and educators!”