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Volunteer Bell-Ringers Needed
By Door County Pulse,5 days ago
Volunteers are needed for the Salvation Army’s annual Door County Kettle Campaign, which starts Friday, Nov. 20 and continues through Christmas Eve across many locations. Proceeds stay local, helping pay for emergency needs in the community, like rent, food, transportation, utilities and clothing for children, including new gym shoes for Altrusa of Door County’s Back-to-School Fair.