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$300 Million Giants Star Earns MLB Award Nom Amid Trade Links
By Christopher Moore,5 days ago
Veteran San Francisco Giants slugger Rafael Devers has officially earned an impressive award nomination. Major League Baseball revealed its list of Silver Slugger finalists for 2026, and the All-Star infielder was included. He was the Giants‘ lone nomination and was named in the National League first base category. The winner will be announced at a later date.