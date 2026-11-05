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Yankees Suddenly Cut Ties With 20-Year-Old Outfield Prospect After 4 Years
By Jonathan Vankin,5 days ago
The New York Yankees released outfielder Richard Meran on Nov. 3, closing a four-year run in the Dominican Summer League that never advanced beyond the island. Meran signed with the Yankees as an international free agent at age 16 for $100,000, and the odds of a breakthrough looked bleak after his 2026 season, making Meran another in a long line of Dominican signings who never leave the island.