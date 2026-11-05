undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Major News Emerges on Potential 49ers-Jonathan Taylor Trade
By Michael Gallagher,5 days ago
The San Francisco 49ers have won six of their first seven games despite a revolving door of injuries, but that luck took a hit right before the bye week. Star running back Christian McCaffrey left the 49ers’ 29-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7 with what head coach Kyle Shanahan called a “mild” hamstring strain. He didn’t practice on Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.