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Winona Health Volunteers’ Fantasy of Trees & More, November 9-20, features one-of-a-kind seasonal and holiday décor
5 days ago
Discover the magic of the season with the Winona Health Volunteers’ annual Fantasy of Trees & More, running November 9 through 20 in the Winona Health clinic lobby, 855 Mankato Avenue, Winona. Each year, this event transforms the clinic lobby into a festive wonderland filled with one-of-a-kind, creatively decorated...
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