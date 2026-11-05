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73-Year-Old Man Charged in Bethesda Burglary and Attempted Burglary
By Patrick Herron,5 days ago
A 73-year-old Oregon man has been charged in connection with a residential burglary and an attempted burglary in Bethesda after detectives linked him to both incidents, according to Montgomery County police. Michael Spillino, of Newport, Oregon, faces charges of first-degree burglary and attempted first-degree burglary. He is being held at...
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