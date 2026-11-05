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Repair Care appoints Chris Stathopoulos as technical account manager
By Dakota Smith,5 days ago
NEW YORK — Repair Care, a wood restoration and repair brand in Europe since 1989, has just hired Chris Stathopoulos, a construction professional with over 15 years of experience in residential renovation, project coordination, and client relations, as its newest Technical Account Manager. Stathopoulos will serve end users and dealers and is charged with developing and training Repair Care’s dealer network in PA, NJ, and DE. Repair Care International’s wood repair and restoration products are known worldwide for advanced elastic technology, easy modelling, and fast, paint- and finish-ready results, the company states.
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