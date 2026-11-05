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Pro Sports Experience, Personal Care: Meet Dr. Garner Newton
By Orthopaedic SurgerySports Medicine of Dallas,4 days ago
Dr. Garner Newton has practiced orthopedic surgery in Dallas for more than two decades. He has served as the chairman of the orthopedic surgery department at Texas Health Resources Dallas and been a member of the Institutional Review Board. He specializes in arthroscopy and sports-related injuries of the shoulder and knee, as well as total knee replacement. He is double board-certified in orthopedic surgery and sports medicine by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery.