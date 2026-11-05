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Flags flying at half-staff right now over SC Statehouse to honor the late Alex Sanders
4 days ago
Flags at the State Capitol are at half-staff today to honor Alex M. Sanders Jr., a legendary attorney, judge, politician and college president in the Palmetto State. Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the flags to be lowered from sunrise until sunset Nov. 5 to recognize his "extraordinary legacy and lifetime of service to the state of South Carolina," according to the official state website.