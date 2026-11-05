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Chief Justice-elect Maggie Ellis becomes first LGBTQ+ person in Texas to win statewide race
5 days ago
Amid a national rainbow wave with a blue Texas hue, the Lone Star State elected its first out LGBTQ+ chief justice to the state Supreme Court. Maggie Ellis, whose race against Republican opponent Jimmy Blacklock was called early Wednesday morning, marks a lot of firsts in Texas history. The Democrat is also the first woman elected to lead the high court and the first LGBTQ+ person to win a statewide election in Texas, as Austin NBC affiliate KXAN reported. With over 95 percent of the estimated vote tallied, Ellis led Blacklock 52 to 48 percent.
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