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“The View ”star“ ”presses Abdul El-Sayed on why it ‘took a minute’ for him to understand ‘hurt’ of synagogue attack remarks
5 days ago
The View welcomed Michigan Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed for an interview after his win in the midterm elections. Sara Haines pressed El-Sayed on his past controversial remarks about the Temple Israel synagogue attack. The cohost voiced issue with why it took him "a minute" to understand the "hurt" of his prior...