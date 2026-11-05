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‘I Was Not Prepared’: CNN Anchor Thrown By Alaska Dem Party Official’s Strange ‘Sex’ Explanation for Slow Vote Count
5 days ago
CNN's Pamela Brown was a bit thrown by the Alaska Democratic Party chair's "sex" explanation for why the state's midterm results are taking so long. Eric Croft, the head of Alaska's Democratic Party, joined Brown on Thursday as Alaska continues counting their votes in a heated Senate election where two people with the same name are running.