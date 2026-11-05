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Bandcamp’s Contemporary Classical Picks for October 2026
4 days ago
Peter Margasak’s October contemporary classical roundup for Bandcamp Daily covers recent chamber music, solo instrumental recordings, and archival electronics. Among the selections are Ed Cooper’s Mutism, whose subdued ensemble writing incorporates unstable textures and cycling patterns, and Alyssa Weinberg’s Pieces of Light, a collaboration with cellist Gabriel Cabezas that explores harmonics, bow pressure, and shifting timbres.