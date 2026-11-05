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MIDDAY GUEST: West Tennessee Marriage Conference
By WBBJ Staff,5 days ago
JACKSON, Tenn. (WBBJ) - Bert and Teresa Rivers, with In My Fathers House Church, joined our show to talk about the upcoming West Tennessee Marriage Conference. The conference will be held on Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. at 33 Rebel Road in Jackson. There will be a runway fashion show, comedy by D-Way, dancing and much more. There will also be testimonies about how marriage works in the lives of others.