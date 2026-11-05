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Dr. Jay Patel Is Changing How North Texas Treats Pain and Vascular Disease
By Texas Endovascular,4 days ago
Dr. Jay Patel is a board-certified interventional radiologist and Dallas native with more than 20 years of experience specializing in minimally invasive, image-guided treatments for vascular disease and embolization therapies. He practices at Texas Endovascular where he provides outpatient care for venous disease, peripheral artery disease, uterine fibroids, benign prostatic hyperplasia, hemorrhoids, osteoarthritis, frozen shoulder, plantar fasciitis, and other conditions using innovative alternatives to surgery.