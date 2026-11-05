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AI for Sales in Practice: Inside Chris Hadges’s NYC Workshop
By ODSC Team,4 days ago
At ODSC AI NYC, Chris Hadges will show how account research, call follow-ups, and deal preparation can become reusable workflows in Claude. How complex can the sales environment really be? Well, you have the following: Research an account, prepare for a call, write the follow-up, update the CRM. Then repeat for the next deal. AI for sales becomes more useful when repeatable tasks become AI sales workflows, rather than requiring fresh prompts each time. A seller still checks the facts and approves customer-facing work.