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Arkansas to Host Texas A&M and Illinois for Women’s Empowerment Meet
By Daniel Haley,5 days ago
The Razorbacks will be hosting Texas A&M and Illinois for their Making Waves Women’s Empowerment meet this weekend. The Hogs are coming off their 179-120 win at Rice on October 23. This will be their first SEC meet of the season. The Aggies are 0-2 on the season after losses to SEC foes Georgia and LSU. Illinois comes into the meet with a record of 1-1 with a loss to Purdue and a win against Iowa State.