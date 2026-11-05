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Today’s headlines: Oil prices and AI stocks drop, permitting bill goals in flux, and more post-election news
4 days ago
This roundup of U.S. energy news headlines is part of our Canary Media Daily newsletter. Sign up to get it in your inbox each morning. Energy experts say starting the Iran war was one of the worst decisions President Donald Trump could’ve made if he really intended to bring down fuel prices like he promised early in his presidency. (New York Times)