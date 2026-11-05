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Ghost Machine Announces Unnamed Universe Crossover ‘Radioactive Revolution’
By Russ Burlingame,4 days ago
Image‘s Ghost Machine will bring together the characters of its “Unnamed Universe” in a new crossover event titled Radioactive Revolution, headlined by Redcoat and Geiger. Ghost Machine boss Geoff Johns (Geiger, Redcoat) and an art team that includes superstars Gary Frank (Geiger), Bryan Hitch (Redcoat), colorist Brad Anderson, and letterer Rob Leigh pull the pin on a massive launch event next year titled, Radioactive Revolution #1. The extra-length, 40-page story will kick off the story, which will continue on in the upcoming Geiger #26-28 and Redcoat #23-24.