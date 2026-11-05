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Two Injured in Wrong-Way Crash Involving Adena EMS Unit Near Pickaway-Franklin County Line
By SPGuestAuthor,3 days ago
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Two people were injured in a serious crash involving an Adena EMS unit and another vehicle just after midnight Thursday near the Pickaway-Franklin County line. According to preliminary reports, emergency crews were dispatched around midnight following reports of a crash near Pickaway Road and U.S....
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