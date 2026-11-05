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Lincolnites favor changing timing of city elections, limiting terms of City Council members
By Zach Wendling,5 days ago
LINCOLN — Voters in Nebraska’s capital city widely favored ending off-year elections after 2029 and limiting Lincoln City Council members to two consecutive four-year terms. Lincoln voters saw five city charter amendments on their ballot. Of those, the conservative-led Good Government Lincoln campaign and the blue leadership of...