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Making mental wellness a priority: Inside Springfield College’s minds in motion club
By Jia Jarrell,4 days ago
At Springfield College, one student-run organization is working to remove the stigma of mental health and self-care. Minds in Motion, a club dedicated to mental wellness education and awareness, provides students with a welcoming environment where they can connect, share experiences and learn the importance of taking care of one’s mental health.
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