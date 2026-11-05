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Man arrested after traffic stop uncovers drugs in hidden truck compartment
By Weather Authority,5 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WINK) — A traffic stop Wednesday night led Lee County deputies to 36.4 grams of amphetamines hidden in a magnetic container attached to a truck. Deputies stopped 69-year-old William Lambert along U.S. 41 and Greenwood Park Circle. LCSO K9 Ronin conducted a free-air sniff during the stop and alerted deputies to the presence of narcotics.
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