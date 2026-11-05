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French authorities investigate claim of fraud over Picasso plates and medallions on sale
By Vincent Noce,5 days ago
A criminal investigation amid a family crisis casts a dark shadow over the illustrious history of the French studio Ateliers Hugo, which produced jewellery and silverware created by major artists of the 20th century. According to a legal source, the court of Aix-en-Provence in the south of France has opened an investigation following a complaint by the Picasso family.