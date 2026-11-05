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Doordash to Acquire Instacart for $17 Billion
By news.law,4 days ago
DoorDash is gobbling up Instacart in a $17bn acquisition that will supercharge its grocery delivery business. DoorDash said the Instacart brand name and app will remain, and Instacart shoppers can continue fulfilling orders for Instacart. Grocers can also choose to work with Instacart or DoorDash. Instacart customers will now have access to 50,000 additional stores covered by DoorDash, the company said.