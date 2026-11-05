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Palm Beach TV: Amendment 3 passes, Town Council changes, America at 250, and more
5 days ago
This week on Palm Beach TV, voters approve Amendment 3. What does that mean for Palm Beach taxpayers? Mayor Danielle Moore is looking toward another term, new security measures draw attention near Mar-a-Lago, and a major seawall project is moving ahead. Plus, how you can celebrate America at 250 on the island and make plans to join the Civic Association this holiday season for the annual holiday reception.