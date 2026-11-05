undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Former Northwestern Chaplain Sues University Alleging Demotion for Her Advocacy Work in Support of Muslim Students
By news.law,4 days ago
A longtime Muslim chaplain at Northwestern University filed a federal lawsuit this week against the school, alleging it demoted her and singled her out for her advocacy work in support of Muslims and Palestinians in Gaza. Tahera Ahmad, who worked for Northwestern’s department of Religious and Spiritual life as a...