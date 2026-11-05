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3M to Pay $7.35 Billion Settlement Over PFAS Firefighting Foam Injury Claims With More Than 100,000 Plaintiffs
By news.law,4 days ago
The multinational company 3M agreed Tuesday to pay $7.35 billion to settle claims with more than 100,000 plaintiffs who say they suffered health impacts due from the company’s PFAS-containing firefighting foam. The litigation involves plaintiffs who handled or drank water that was contaminated with the company’s aqueous film-forming foam...