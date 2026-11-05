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Abe’s Construction to host Southaven Chamber B2B PM event
By Peyton Taylor,5 days ago
Abe’s Construction is scheduled to host and sponsor this month’s B2B PM networking event, according to a post from the Southaven Chamber of Commerce. The event is listed for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Abe’s Construction, 9127 Corporate Drive in Southaven. The Chamber said the gathering will feature informal conversations and networking, with no presentations or pressure.
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