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‘Christmas on the River’ Christmas guide released
By Charles Quigley,5 days ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Discover Monroe-West Monroe (DMWM) released its Christmas guide Thursday for the 2026 holiday season. The holiday celebrations start on Dec. 3-6 with both the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ouachita Christmas Parade and the Bawcomville Redneck Parade along with the Downtown Gallery Crawl, Christmas on the River Festival Day, and Christmas Open House at the Biedenharn Home and Gardens.