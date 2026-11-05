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Barleycorn’s releases new ‘Valiant’ lager to support disabled veterans
By Staff Report,5 days ago
Barleycorn’s Brewhouse is marking the second anniversary of its beer benefiting Disabled American Veterans with the release of a new lager and expanded availability at Northern Kentucky retailers. The Wilder-based brewery first introduced Valiant in 2024 to raise money and awareness for DAV, a nonprofit organization that supports veterans...