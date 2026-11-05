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Insider Names A Surprising QB Target For The Browns
By Jimmy Swartz,2 days ago
Every trade deadline produces a few ideas that make fans stop and look twice. Most of them never get close to happening, but they still spark debate about where a team stands and what it needs. For the Browns, the timing of this one could hardly be more interesting. With their starting quarterback in the concussion protocol, one analyst believes Cleveland should look outside the building for help at the position.