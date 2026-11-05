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Northern Kentucky University ranked as No. 2 nursing school in Kentucky
By Staff Report,5 days ago
Northern Kentucky University’s bachelor of nursing science program has been ranked as the number 2 program in the state by RegisteredNursing. RegisteredNursing is a national consortium of registered nurses that aims to offer educational resources to both current and future nurses. “For more than a decade, RegisteredNursing has recognized...
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