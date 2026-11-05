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Judge Temporarily Blocks the Trump Admin’s Plans to Deport Afghans Detained in the United States to Afghanistan or Pakistan
By news.law,4 days ago
A federal judge in New York temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s plans to deport Afghans detained in the United States to Afghanistan or Pakistan on Tuesday, after advocates and dozens of members of Congress warned that their lives would be at risk. The government told the court Tuesday that...