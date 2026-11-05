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Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: Thoughts on the two Blood & Guts matches, Swerve Strickland getting his Texas Death Match, Nick Wayne’s video
5 days ago
Willow Nightingale, Jamie Hayter, Alex Windsor, Harley Cameron, Kris Statlander, and Queen Aminata vs. Megan Bayne, Lena Kross, Thekla, Julia Hart, Skye Blue, and Persephone in a Blood & Guts match: Bayne’s crimson mask looked like something out of a horror movie, and it was too much, even in a match named Blood & Guts. One can only wonder what the Skydance executives were thinking if they watched this match. Putting that aside, the wrestlers came through with a gritty brawl that felt like it could go either way. It didn’t feel like they really built to the finish as much as it just sort of happened, but I enjoyed this match more than the men’s because the women stayed inside the cage and didn’t need some of the gimmicky things that were used during the men’s match. The lack of meaningful stakes is an ongoing problem with most modern WarGames-style matches. They are often thrown together with makeshift teams and rarely come off like the culmination of a long feud. So while it was an enjoyable brawl and the work of the wrestlers was admirable, it didn’t feel like a major moment when the babyfaces won because it doesn’t change anything.