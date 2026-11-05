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Jared Verse Calls Out Browns Teammates For Not Having His Back
By Jimmy Swartz,5 days ago
Football is built on the idea that teammates protect one another. When a player gets hit late or thrown around after the whistle, he expects someone in the same jersey to step in. Those moments can say a lot about a locker room, especially after a lopsided loss to a division rival. For the Browns, one of those moments from Sunday is still bothering their top pass rusher.