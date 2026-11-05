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GOP looks to rebuild coalition and win back independent women ahead of 2028 race
By The National News Desk,5 days ago
What percentage of independent women switched to Democrats in the midterms?. How did the Iran conflict affect Republican election strategy?. Why did economic concerns outweigh cultural issues for voters?. Republicans are looking to rebuild their political coalition after losing control of Congress in the midterm elections, with women voters playing...