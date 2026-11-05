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How Much Should a Founder Pay Themselves? What the 2026 Data Actually Shows
By Standards,4 days ago
Ask five founders what they pay themselves and you will get five different answers, from nothing at all to a market-rate executive salary. The honest answer is that it depends on your stage, your funding, and your structure. But “it depends” is not a plan. The 2026 data gives founders real benchmarks to work from, as long as you understand where each number comes from.