undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Run For The Water Turns 20 In Austin, Honoring A Genocide Survivor's Mission
By Matt Mitchell,5 days ago
Twenty years after a survivor of ethnic violence in Burundi decided to turn his adopted hometown's love of running into a lifeline for his birth country, Run For The Water returns to Austin streets this Sunday, November 8, with a 5K, 10-Miler and Kids' Run all starting from downtown. The race, which marks its 20th anniversary this year, raises proceeds for clean water projects in Burundi and expects thousands of participants to join in.
3