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Texas GOP Lawmaker Wants Abbott to Strip Emergency Powers Before Hinojosa Takes Office
By Matt Mitchell,5 days ago
A Texas Republican lawmaker wants Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special legislative session and strip away some of the governor's emergency executive powers before Democrat Gina Hinojosa takes office. Rep. Brian Harrison has demanded the session specifically to limit what he calls unconstitutional authority, and he wants it done before the transition of power is complete.