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Texas Set to Execute John Rubio Nov. 12 Despite Mental Illness Claims
By Sophie Leclerc,5 days ago
John Rubio is scheduled to die by execution on November 12 in Texas, 23 years, 8 months and 1 day after he and Angela Camacho beheaded their three young children — a toddler and two infants — in a Brownsville apartment. His attorneys say he suffers from mental health problems, and they are racing to stop a punishment they argue the state has no legal right to carry out.
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