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Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins reflects on lead in Alaska governor’s race
By Hope McKenney, KCAW - Sitka,5 days ago
Lone Democratic candidate Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins remains in the lead in the race for Alaska governor. The former state representative from Sitka spent election night in Downtown Anchorage, watching results roll in with a crowd of 350 family members, friends and supporters. As of Thursday morning, Kreiss-Tomkins had 49.1% of the...