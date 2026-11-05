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Carson Wentz to start for Vikings vs. Bills with Kyler Murray ‘week-to-week'
By Logan Reardon,5 days ago
With Kyler Murray nursing a hamstring injury, the Minnesota Vikings will start Carson Wentz at quarterback against the Buffalo Bills in Week 9. Head coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed the decision Thursday, adding that Murray is considered week-to-week with a "sore hamstring." "After evaluating Kyler on Monday, getting some imagery and...